NEW DELHI India plans to export wheat to Iran, a government source said on Friday, as New Delhi, which has huge stockpiles of grains, hopes to boost exports to the sanctions-hit nation to help settle a part of its oil imports bill through a bilateral mechanism.

"That is under consideration," a government source told reporters on Friday, when asked whether the government would export the grain to Iran.

India, one of Iran's largest oil clients, aims to cut the trade imbalance which is currently tilted towards Tehran. Exports from the South Asian nation accounted for about $2.8 billion versus imports of about $11 billion in 2010/11, according to government data.

Ministers will soon meet to decide on government to government deals for wheat to other countries as well, the source said, adding the meeting will also consider giving export incentives for wheat due to lower global prices.

Tighter western sanctions are targeting Iran's oil trade and central bank to pressure Tehran to shut down its nuclear programme, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.

Food shipments are not targeted under the sanctions, but Iranian companies have been cut off from much of the global banking system because of the financial measures against Tehran, making payments difficult and discouraging traders.

An Iranian trade delegation will come to India next week to discuss wheat exports, the source added, without elaborating on the likely payment mechanism for sales to Iran.

Indian earlier this year decided to try to settle 45 percent of its oil trade with Tehran in the rupee -- which is not globally traded -- by settling payment for Indian exporters without the involvement of foreign banks.

Iran has not bought Indian wheat in more than a decade over quality issues.

