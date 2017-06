NEW DELHI May 18 The Indian government is considering exporting wheat to sanctions-hit Iran, a government source said on Friday.

"That is under consideration," the source said, when asked whether the government would export the grain to Iran.

Ministers will soon meet to decide on government to government deals for wheat to other countries as well, the source said, adding the meeting will also consider giving export incentives for wheat due to lower global prices.

India, which has huge stockpiles of grains after bumper harvests, is one of Iran's largest oil clients. It has had to alter payment methods because of tightening Western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.

An Iranian trade delegation will come to India next week to discuss wheat exports, the source added.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)