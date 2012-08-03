NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian state-run trading firm MMTC's wheat export tender has received six bids ranging between $265 and $280 per tonne, a government source said on Friday.

Bidders included global trading firms such as Louis Dreyfus, Adani, Wilmar, Glencore and Ameropa.

"Six bids were received but only five bids were found vaild as one bid was cancelled during scrutiny," another government source said.

Last month, MMTC floated a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Ratanjyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)