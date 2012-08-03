PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 8
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian state-run trading firm MMTC's wheat export tender has received six bids ranging between $265 and $280 per tonne, a government source said on Friday.
Bidders included global trading firms such as Louis Dreyfus, Adani, Wilmar, Glencore and Ameropa.
"Six bids were received but only five bids were found vaild as one bid was cancelled during scrutiny," another government source said.
Last month, MMTC floated a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Ratanjyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jun 8The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 6.08 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD