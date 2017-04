NEW DELHI Dec 23 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid of$283.11 per tonne for its 100,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday, more than the government's floor price of $260 per tonne.

There were seven bidders for the global tender, said one of the sources.

The state-run trader issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3 from the country's east coast.

The tender is part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)