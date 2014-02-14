NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid of $263.36 per tonne for its 80,000 tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.

The state-run trader issued the tender last week offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment from the east coast between Feb. 20 and March 19.

Earlier, state-run trader PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $270.5 per tonne for its wheat export tender that offered 100,000 tonnes from the west coast.

These tenders are part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks.