Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid of $263.36 per tonne for its 80,000 tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.
The state-run trader issued the tender last week offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment from the east coast between Feb. 20 and March 19.
Earlier, state-run trader PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $270.5 per tonne for its wheat export tender that offered 100,000 tonnes from the west coast.
These tenders are part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o