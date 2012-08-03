MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian state trading firm MMTC has floated a tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export, it said in a statement on Friday.

The wheat is stored at warehouses at Viasakhapatnam port in Eastern Andhra Pradesh state and the bidding deadline is Aug. 24, it said.

Last month, MMTC floated a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export and has received six bids ranging between $265-$280 per tonne for it.

