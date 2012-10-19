NEW DELHI Oct 19 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a global tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, a company statement said on Friday.

The tender closes on Nov. 8.

MMTC has offered to sell wheat from Kakinada port on the east coast.

State-run trading firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)