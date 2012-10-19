BRIEF-India's Everest Organics says USFDA approves facility at Aroor Village
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 19 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a global tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments between Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, a company statement said on Friday.
The tender closes on Nov. 8.
MMTC has offered to sell wheat from Kakinada port on the east coast.
State-run trading firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Says USFDA inspected manufacturing facility at Aroor Village and received final approval Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rVSuwz) Further company coverage:
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: