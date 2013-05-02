NEW DELHI May 2 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment in June, a company statement said on Thursday.

The stocks will be available from government warehouses located at Kakinada port on the east coast.

Bids for the global tender closes on May 21.

State-run companies such as MMTC, STC and PEC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since July 2012.

Earlier, STC floated similar tenders offering a total of 100,000 tonnes with bids closing on May 22. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)