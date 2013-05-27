BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
NEW DELHI May 27 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued a tender to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat for June shipment, a company statement said on Monday.
Bids closes on June 3. The state-backed trader will export from government warehouses on the east coast and through the Kakinada port.
State-run companies MMTC, STC and PEC started floating export tenders in July 2013 to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------