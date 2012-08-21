NEW DELHI Aug 21 India's state-run MMTC Ltd has received two bids for its global wheat export tender with the highest bid at $301.10 per tonne from Louis Dreyfus, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Trader Glencore offered $293 a tonne in the tender, they added.

MMTC floated the tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export on the west coast last month, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)