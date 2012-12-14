NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's state-run MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $323.11 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer International in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last month, MMTC floated the tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments in January from the east coast as part of the government's strategy to cut huge stocks at its warehouses.

The company advanced the bid closing date by four days from Dec. 18.

On Nov. 29, unlisted state-run PEC Ltd got highest bids at $328 a tonne for its export tender.

State-run firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.