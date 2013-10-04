NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's MMTC Ltd has received the highest bid at $261 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 60,000 tonnes on the east coast, trade sources said on Friday, below the floor price fixed by the government.

The state-owned trader received only two bids, the sources said. MMTC last month issued the tender for shipment by Nov. 15.

As part of efforts to cut down huge stocks, India's cabinet on Aug. 8 allowed state-run traders MMTC, STC and PEC to export 2 million tonnes of wheat with a floor price of $300 a tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)