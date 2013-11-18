NEW DELHI Nov 18 India's state-run MMTC Ltd had the highest bid at $286 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 60,000 tonnes on the east coast, trade sources said on Monday, above the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.

They said there were seven bidders in the tender and interest was strong after the government cut its base price and as global prices are expected to go up early next year when supplies from Black Sea origin are likely to decline.

The highest bid was on a par with current supplies from the Black Sea which are quoting between $280-$290 a tonne, they added.

MMTC issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment in December.

Last month, India reduced the minimum price at which it would sell exports by $40 per tonne to make supplies competitive in the global markets after its attempts to cut huge stocks found few takers.

State-run traders MMTC, STC and PEC aim to ship out a total of 2 million tonnes of the grain from government warehouses in this latest round of global tenders. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)