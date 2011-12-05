MUMBAI Dec 5 India's wheat futures are
expected to rise this week due to short-covering after the
prices hit one-month low, and on hopes of good consumer demand
during the winter, analysts said.
"There could be some recovery in wheat prices this week as
rates have fallen significantly, and are already trading below
spot market prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management in Kochi.
At 3:51 p.m., the most traded December wheat contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was up 0.77 percent at 1,173 rupees per 100 kg.
The contract has been continuously falling for last two
weeks and hit its lowest level in a month in the previous
session.
In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, the
prices rose 5 rupees to 1,298 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX
showed.
Under normal circumstances, futures are priced at a premium
over spot due to added cost of storage.
Wheat prices can touch 1,200 rupees per 100 kg this week as
demand is expected to go up in winter though factors such as
progress of wheat sowing could also put pressure, said Reddy.
Wheat sowing has been completed in 17.12 million hectares
till Dec.2 in the current season as against 16.9 million
hectares in the corresponding period, an year ago, farm ministry
data showed.
India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in
2012, the farm secretary has said, raising hopes of exports for
a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer
and consumer of the grain after China.
India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the
current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better
returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the
government had announced last week.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)