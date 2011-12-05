MUMBAI Dec 5 India's wheat futures are expected to rise this week due to short-covering after the prices hit one-month low, and on hopes of good consumer demand during the winter, analysts said.

"There could be some recovery in wheat prices this week as rates have fallen significantly, and are already trading below spot market prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Kochi.

At 3:51 p.m., the most traded December wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.77 percent at 1,173 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract has been continuously falling for last two weeks and hit its lowest level in a month in the previous session.

In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, the prices rose 5 rupees to 1,298 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX showed.

Under normal circumstances, futures are priced at a premium over spot due to added cost of storage.

Wheat prices can touch 1,200 rupees per 100 kg this week as demand is expected to go up in winter though factors such as progress of wheat sowing could also put pressure, said Reddy.

Wheat sowing has been completed in 17.12 million hectares till Dec.2 in the current season as against 16.9 million hectares in the corresponding period, an year ago, farm ministry data showed.

India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary has said, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the government had announced last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)