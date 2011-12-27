MUMBAI Dec 27 India's wheat futures are likely to trade lower this week, as conducive weather conditions have raised the prospects of a record harvest for a second straight year.

* "Expectations of a record output due to favourable weather in north India is weighing on sentiment. Activities in the spot market are also dull," said Vimala Reddy, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* On Monday, the most-traded January wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.17 percent to 1,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Khanna, a key spot market in northern Punjab state, a major grower, the prices edged down 3 rupees to 1,289 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX showed.

* Karvy's Reddy recommends selling in wheat January contract at 1,191 rupees for the target of 1,170-1,156 rupees.

* Wheat sowing has been completed in 26.55 million hectares until Dec. 23 in the current season, as against 26.59 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, data showed.

* India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said in October, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

* In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more over the current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the government had announced last week. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)