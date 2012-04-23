MUMBAI, April 23 India's wheat futures are likely to extend losses for the second straight week on higher supplies from record production for the second straight year.

Wheat output in India, the world's second-biggest producer, is seen at a record 90.23 million tonnes in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes the country produced in the previous year.

"Arrivals are rising in all major spot markets, and we expect the prices to fall further," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities in Delhi.

The key May wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.48 percent at 1,178 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting fresh contract low of 1,176 rupees earlier in the day.

Wheat in Khanna, India's largest grain market, in northern state of Punjab was steady at 1,463 rupees per 100 kg, data from the NCDEX showed.

Buying by government agencies has resulted in stable prices in the spot market, whereas it continues to fall in the futures market and could hit fresh contract low this week, said Manjeet Singh, a trader based in Khanna.

Last year, the government said it would pay 10 percent more to farmers for wheat in 2012 and raised the minimum support price to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg.

The government usually buys wheat from farmers for its welfare schemes through its agencies at pre-agreed rates known as minimum support prices.

The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year from April 1, 12.7 percent higher than the 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12, the food ministry has said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)