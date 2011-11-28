MUMBAI Nov 28 India's wheat futures are expected to rebound this week on good consumer demand in spot markets, after the government's decision to increase minimum support price and on value buying after falling nearly 2 percent in last week, analysts said.

India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the government had announced last week.

"Prices are expected to rise again, as December and January are the months in which demand remains at peak level," said Prasoon Mathur, analyst with Religare Commodities.

Wheat prices in the short term will also depend upon the progress of sowing, Mathur said.

On Monday, the key wheat futures for December delivery on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.36 percent at 1,185 rupees per 100 kg.

The prices could touch 1,262 rupees per 100 kg in the current week tracking firmness in spot markets.

In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, the prices fell 17 rupees to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX showed.

Under normal circumstances, futures are priced at a premium over spot due to added cost of storage.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, had recently allowed export of 2 million tonnes of wheat, after a gap of four years, though the move failed to arrest the downtrend in wheat prices.

India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary had said last month, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

In the current rabi season, wheat has been sown over 12.07 million hectares in the country as against 12.2 million hectares in the previous season, data from farm ministry showed.

The country harvested a record 85.93 million tonnes in 2011 against demand of some 76 million tonnes.

On Oct. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses were 31.4 million tonnes against a target of 11 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)