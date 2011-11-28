MUMBAI Nov 28 India's wheat futures are
expected to rebound this week on good consumer demand in spot
markets, after the government's decision to increase minimum
support price and on value buying after falling nearly 2 percent
in last week, analysts said.
India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the
current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better
returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the
government had announced last week.
"Prices are expected to rise again, as December and January
are the months in which demand remains at peak level," said
Prasoon Mathur, analyst with Religare Commodities.
Wheat prices in the short term will also depend upon the
progress of sowing, Mathur said.
On Monday, the key wheat futures for December delivery
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
closed down 0.36 percent at 1,185 rupees per 100 kg.
The prices could touch 1,262 rupees per 100 kg in the
current week tracking firmness in spot markets.
In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, the
prices fell 17 rupees to 1,285 rupees per 100 kg, data from
NCDEX showed.
Under normal circumstances, futures are priced at a premium
over spot due to added cost of storage.
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, had
recently allowed export of 2 million tonnes of wheat, after a
gap of four years, though the move failed to arrest the
downtrend in wheat prices.
India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in
2012, the farm secretary had said last month, raising hopes of
exports for a second straight year from the world's
second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.
In the current rabi season, wheat has been sown over 12.07
million hectares in the country as against 12.2 million hectares
in the previous season, data from farm ministry showed.
The country harvested a record 85.93 million tonnes in 2011
against demand of some 76 million tonnes.
On Oct. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses were 31.4
million tonnes against a target of 11 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)