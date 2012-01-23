MUMBAI Jan 23 India's wheat futures are expected to rise this weak on unfavourable weather conditions which could impact yields, though higher stocks in government warehouses are likely to cap the gain, analysts said.

"Prevailing low temperature in northern states is not good for the crop and if it continues for some more time, yield would be low," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

Wheat futures could go up 20-30 rupees per 100 kg this week, Reddy said.

On Monday, the most-traded February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.87 percent at 1,270 rupees per 100 kg.

India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks in government warehouses stood at 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government data showed.

Low yields could offset higher sowing and wheat harvesting in India could fell.

Wheat sowing in India has been completed in 29.4 million hectares till Jan. 20, marginally higher than 29.1 million tonnes in the previous session, farm ministry data showed.

India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said in October, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011 to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government announced last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)