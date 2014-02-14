NEW DELHI Feb 14 India is set to harvest a record 95.6 million tonnes wheat in 2014, the farm ministry said in a forecast on Friday, which could add to already overflowing granaries and put pressure on the government to accelerate exports.

Higher exports from the world's second-biggest producer could dampen global prices. India has been struggling to trim inventories and make space for the new season crop that would be harvested from next month.

This is the government's first forecast for total grains output in the 2013/14 crop year. It had forecast in September that the summer harvest would total 129.3 million tonnes.

The government will revise the forecast as harvesting progresses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)