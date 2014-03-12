NEW DELHI, March 12 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $282.1 per tonne in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday, much higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.

PEC received nine bids for the global tender, said one of the sources.

Last week, PEC issued the tender offering 70,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the west coast between March 15 to April 15.

The tender is part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas until end-March, as it attempts to trim bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)