NEW DELHI, March 12 India's state-run trader PEC
Ltd has received the highest bid at $282.1 per tonne in its
wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday, much
higher than the government's new floor price of $260 per tonne.
PEC received nine bids for the global tender, said one of
the sources.
Last week, PEC issued the tender offering 70,000 tonnes of
the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the west
coast between March 15 to April 15.
The tender is part of the government's plan to sell 2
million tonnes of the grain overseas until end-March, as it
attempts to trim bulging stocks.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)