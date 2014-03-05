NEW DELHI, March 5 India's PEC Ltd has issued a global tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat, for shipment between March 15 to April 15, the state-run trader said in a statement on Wednesday.

PEC is offering the quantity at Kandla port on India's west coast, and the deadline to submit bids is on March 12.

Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd offered 80,000 tonnes of wheat for exports from the east coast.

These tenders are part of the Indian government's plan to sell the grain overseas through three state-run traders, including the State Trading Corp., as the world's second biggest producer attempts to cut huge stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)