NEW DELHI, April 11 India's state-run trader PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $285.17 per tonne in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, more than the fixed floor price of $260 per tonne.

PEC received five bids for the global tender, said one of the sources.

Last month, PEC issued the tender offering 35,000 tonnes of the grain from government warehouses for shipments from the Krishnapatnam Port, in India's east coast, between April 30 to May 25. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)