NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $314.12 per tonne from Concordia in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

PEC had earlier deferred the closing date for the tender offering 125,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses on the west coast to Oct. 30 from Oct. 19.

The latest bid is higher than the $310.80 per tonne highest bid received in a similar export tender floated by another government-backed company MMTC Ltd on Oct. 25. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom)