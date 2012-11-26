NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $324 per tonne from global trading firm JK International for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

Last month, PEC floated a tender offering 100,000 tonnes for shipments by Jan. 10 from government warehouses located on the east coast.

The highest bid for PEC's tender is slightly higher than a similar tender of State Trading Corp. that offered the grain for overseas sale on the west coast.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)