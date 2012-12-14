NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $324.15 per tonne from Dubai-based trading firm Al Ghurair in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday, slightly higher than the bid received for a similar tender by another trading firm.

Earlier, state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $323.11 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer for its 100,000 tonnes wheat export tender.

Last month, PEC floated a tender offering 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments by Feb. 20 from government warehouses located on the west coast.

The company advanced the bid closing date by six days from Dec. 18 with changes in the shipping lot.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC, and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)