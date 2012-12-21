NEW DELHI Dec 21 India's state-run PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $321 per tonne from Australia's J.K. International for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last month, PEC floated three global tenders offering a total of 190,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments by Feb. 10 from government warehouses located on the east coast.

The highest bid is for one of the three tenders that offered 35,000 tonnes at the Visakhapatnam port, the sources said. They added that another tender that offered 55,000 tonnes of Wheat has been deferred to Jan. 3.

The third tender offering 100,000 tonnes at the Krishnapatnam port was withdrawn by the company for unknown reasons, the sources said.

Earlier on Friday, State Trading Corp (STC) received the highest bid at $322 per tonne from a Dubai-based firm Emmsons Gulf for its export tender that offered 40,000 tonnes at Chennai port on the east coast.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta, editing by Anurag Kotoky)