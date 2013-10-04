Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's state-run PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $260 per tonne in its wheat export tender offering 40,000 tonnes on the west coast, trade sources said on Friday.
All three bids were lower than government-set floor price of $300 per tonne, they said.
PEC issued the tender last month offering the grain from government warehouses for shipment by Nov. 15.
State-run traders MMTC, STC and PEC aim to ship out a total of 2 million tonnes of the grain from government warehouses in the latest round of tenders. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
