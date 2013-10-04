* India may have to cut $300/T floor price for exports
* Indian wheat $50/T expensive than rival Black Sea
* New Delhi aims to earn $600 mln by exporting 2 mln T wheat
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Oct 4 India's state-run traders
received bids lower than their floor price for exports of wheat,
trade sources said on Friday, highlighting the need for the
government to cut the rate to boost shipments from the world's
second-biggest producer.
As part of efforts to cut down massive stocks, cabinet in
August allowed three government-backed trading companies to
export 2 million tonnes of wheat with a floor price of $300 per
tonne, a level seen as too high by traders.
That floor price makes Indian wheat at least $50 a tonne
more expensive than rival supplies from the Black Sea region,
traders said.
"Now, India will have to take a view on whether it is
willing to accept this price discovery which is below the floor
price or let wheat pile up in open fields," said Tejinder
Narang, adviser at New Delhi-based trading company Emmsons
International.
Buoyed by exports of nearly 4.5 million tonnes of wheat in
the previous tranche, the government has so far refused to lower
the price.
Stocks at government warehouses have remained stubbornly
high, forcing the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the
main grain procurement agency, to store wheat under tarpaulin
sheets.
Bumper harvests since 2007 have raised supplies.
Massive grain stocks in India have helped boost inventories
in Asia, where stocks are already large enough to feed China for
eight months. Supplies are likely to rise further.
Wheat exports will help India narrow the current account
deficit and support the rupee which hit a record low on
Aug. 28, but it has since recovered somewhat.
The FCI aims to earn $600 million by exporting 2 million
tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, its chairman C.
Viswanath has said. Previous exports of about 4.5 million tonnes
brought in $1.4 billion.
In Friday's tenders, the State Trading Corp., one
of the three government-run companies, received a highest bid
of$267 per tonne.
MMTC Ltd received a highest bid of $261, while the
highest bid received by PEC Ltd was $260.
