By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 India's state-run traders received bids lower than their floor price for exports of wheat, trade sources said on Friday, highlighting the need for the government to cut the rate to boost shipments from the world's second-biggest producer.

As part of efforts to cut down massive stocks, cabinet in August allowed three government-backed trading companies to export 2 million tonnes of wheat with a floor price of $300 per tonne, a level seen as too high by traders.

That floor price makes Indian wheat at least $50 a tonne more expensive than rival supplies from the Black Sea region, traders said.

"Now, India will have to take a view on whether it is willing to accept this price discovery which is below the floor price or let wheat pile up in open fields," said Tejinder Narang, adviser at New Delhi-based trading company Emmsons International.

Buoyed by exports of nearly 4.5 million tonnes of wheat in the previous tranche, the government has so far refused to lower the price.

Stocks at government warehouses have remained stubbornly high, forcing the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the main grain procurement agency, to store wheat under tarpaulin sheets.

Bumper harvests since 2007 have raised supplies.

Massive grain stocks in India have helped boost inventories in Asia, where stocks are already large enough to feed China for eight months. Supplies are likely to rise further.

Wheat exports will help India narrow the current account deficit and support the rupee which hit a record low on Aug. 28, but it has since recovered somewhat.

The FCI aims to earn $600 million by exporting 2 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, its chairman C. Viswanath has said. Previous exports of about 4.5 million tonnes brought in $1.4 billion.

In Friday's tenders, the State Trading Corp., one of the three government-run companies, received a highest bid of$267 per tonne.

MMTC Ltd received a highest bid of $261, while the highest bid received by PEC Ltd was $260. (Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jason Neely)