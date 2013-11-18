* State traders get good response in tenders
* PEC gets the highest bid at $290/tonne
* Indian wheat on par with Black Sea origin
(Adds trade and analyst comments)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Nov 18 India's state traders received
bids above the floor price for wheat exports, trade sources said
on Monday, reflecting good response after a cut in the floor
price intended to boost shipments from the world's
second-biggest grower.
Last month, India cut the floor by $40 a tonne to $260 for
supplies from government stocks, to make exports more attractive
to the Middle East and neighbours such as Bangladesh.
The three state-run trading companies had all failed to sell
in the last round of global tenders in October, when the $300
floor made Indian wheat expensive in comparison to rival
supplies from the Black Sea.
In Monday's tenders, PEC Ltd received the highest bid at
$290 per tonne for its offerings on the west coast for shipment
in December, while State Trading Corp. and MMTC Ltd
recorded bids of $286 a tonne in their respective
tenders.
"Indian supplies have become on par with Black Sea origin,"
said Tejinder Narang, adviser at New Delhi-based trading company
Emmsons International.
Traders said supplies from the Black Sea were available at
$280-$290 a tonne FoB.
They said Indian wheat was benefiting from expectations that
global prices would rise next year as supplies from the Black
Sea fell.
The Indian government stuck to its floor price of $300 until
last month after managing to export nearly 4.5 million tonnes
between August 2012 to March 2013 as part of its strategy to cut
huge stockpiles.
On Nov. 1, India's wheat stocks stood at 34 million tonnes,
three times more than the target for the Oct-Dec quarter.
The high level of stocks at government warehouses, boosted
by a series of bumper harvests since 2007, has forced the
state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI), the main grain
procurement agency, to store wheat under tarpaulins.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)