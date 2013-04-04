NEW DELHI, April 4 India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat sales to private traders for exports from state warehouses, government sources said, to kick start shipments by this route as storage space for the world's second-biggest producer is squeezed.

One suggestion is to lower the price to 13,500 rupees ($246)rupees a tonne from 14,800 rupees, said one government source.

The government last month allowed private traders to export up to 5 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses but set the floor price, which was seen as too steep by private traders.

The government has also offered 4.5 million tonnes of wheat for exports through tenders by its own trading companies.

In the latest of these wheat export tenders, STC on Thursday cancelled its offer -- the first time this year -- as no bids were received. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)