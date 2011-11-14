MUMBAI Nov 14 India's wheat futures are
likely to trade higher this week on support from the goverment's
move to increase minimum support prices, analysts said.
India will pay nearly 10 percent more in 2012 over the
current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better
returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the
government had announced last week.
At 4.30 p.m., the most traded November wheat contract
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was trading down 0.64 percent at 1,148 rupees per 100 kg.
"There was some buying interest visible among traders
following the government's move. Futures are trading at discount
to spot prices. November contract will expire soon and they will
try to bridge the gap," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with
Religare Commodities in Delhi.
Under normal circumstances, future prices are at a premium
over spot prices as the cost of storage is attached with them.
In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower,
wheat prices fell 15 rupees to 1,293 rupees per 100 kg, data
from NCDEX showed.
Wheat futures have been declining since the beginning of
this year on record harvest in 2010/11 season.
India had recently allowed export of 2 million tonnes of
wheat, after a gap of four years, though the move failed arrest
the downtrend in wheat prices.
India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in
2012, the farm secretary had said last month, raising hopes of
exports for a second straight year from the world's
second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, harvested
85.93 million tonnes of the grain in 2011.
On Oct. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses were 31.4
million tonnes against a target of 11 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)