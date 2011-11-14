MUMBAI Nov 14 India's wheat futures are likely to trade higher this week on support from the goverment's move to increase minimum support prices, analysts said.

India will pay nearly 10 percent more in 2012 over the current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the government had announced last week.

At 4.30 p.m., the most traded November wheat contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.64 percent at 1,148 rupees per 100 kg.

"There was some buying interest visible among traders following the government's move. Futures are trading at discount to spot prices. November contract will expire soon and they will try to bridge the gap," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities in Delhi.

Under normal circumstances, future prices are at a premium over spot prices as the cost of storage is attached with them.

In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, wheat prices fell 15 rupees to 1,293 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX showed.

Wheat futures have been declining since the beginning of this year on record harvest in 2010/11 season.

India had recently allowed export of 2 million tonnes of wheat, after a gap of four years, though the move failed arrest the downtrend in wheat prices.

India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary had said last month, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, harvested 85.93 million tonnes of the grain in 2011.

On Oct. 1, wheat stocks in government warehouses were 31.4 million tonnes against a target of 11 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)