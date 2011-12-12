MUMBAI Dec 12 India's wheat futures are expected to remain steady with traders eyeing the progress of sowing in the current rabi, or winter-sowing season, before taking new positions, though short-covering after a 1-month low could provide some support.

* "Wheat prices in the country are largely seen stable as there is no movement in physical market. Traders are holding positions, waiting for a clear trend in wheat sowing before fresh buying," said Prasoon Mathur, analyst with Religare Commodities.

* On Monday, the most traded December wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.35 percent at 1,138 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has been continuously falling for the last three weeks and hit its lowest level in a month in the previous session.

* In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower, the prices rose 3 rupees to 1,289 rupees per 100 kg, data from NCDEX showed.

* Wheat sowing has been completed in 20.9 million hectares till Dec.9 in the current season as against 21.1 million hectares in the corresponding period an year ago, data showed.

* India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary has said, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

* India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the government had announced last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)