MUMBAI Dec 12 India's wheat futures are
expected to remain steady with traders eyeing the progress of
sowing in the current rabi, or winter-sowing season, before
taking new positions, though short-covering after a 1-month low
could provide some support.
* "Wheat prices in the country are largely seen stable as
there is no movement in physical market. Traders are holding
positions, waiting for a clear trend in wheat sowing before
fresh buying," said Prasoon Mathur, analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* On Monday, the most traded December wheat contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
up 0.35 percent at 1,138 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has been continuously falling for the last
three weeks and hit its lowest level in a month in the previous
session.
* In Khanna, a key spot market in Punjab, a major grower,
the prices rose 3 rupees to 1,289 rupees per 100 kg, data from
NCDEX showed.
* Wheat sowing has been completed in 20.9 million hectares
till Dec.9 in the current season as against 21.1 million
hectares in the corresponding period an year ago, data showed.
* India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes
in 2012, the farm secretary has said, raising hopes of exports
for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest
producer and consumer of the grain after China.
* India will in 2012 pay nearly 10 percent more over the
current year to local farmers for buying wheat to ensure better
returns to growers as inflation continues around 9 percent, the
government had announced last week.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)