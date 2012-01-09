MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian wheat futures are likely to trade higher this week on hopes that the government will buy additional wheat this year to meet requirements for various welfare schemes, analysts said.

"The government could lift more from spot markets this year as the food security bill is likely to pass in the next session, and even if the bill is not passed, the government still needs more grain for various welfare schemes," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

The government buys wheat and rice on spot markets across the country through its agencies and sells it to the poor at subsidised prices.

The food security bill, introduced in parliament last month and which is expected to win easy approval, would guarantee cut-price grains to 63.5 percent of India's 1.2 billion people, adding as much as $7.5 billion to country's subsidy burden.

On Monday, the most-traded January wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed up 0.73 percent at 1,246 rupees per 100 kg.

The contract may rise by up to 25 rupees per 100 kg this week, Khan said.

In Khanna, a key spot market in northern Punjab state, prices were flat at 1,297 rupees per 100 kg, NCDEX data showed.

High government stocks and the prospect of record output are continuously putting pressure on prices.

India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses stood at 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said on Monday.

Wheat sowing was completed on 28.42 million hectares to Jan. 6 in the current season, as against 28.34 million hectares in the corresponding period a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

India expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said in October, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year from the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain after China.

In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011 to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government announced last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ted Kerr)