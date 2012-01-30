MUMBAI Jan 30 India's wheat futures are
likely to fall this week on higher stocks with the government
and increase in area under cultivation in the current winter
sowing season, analysts said.
"Stocks with the government agencies are very high, it could
hamper their buying programme later this year. This might put
additional pressure on prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
Government agencies such as Food Corporation of India buys
wheat from farmers at pre-agreed rates for distribution among
poor at lower than market rates.
India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks in the government warehouses
stood at 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official
target for the quarter ending March 31, government data
showed.
Harvesting of the grain in India could rise this year as
sowing has increased though there are some concerns regarding
yields due to recent decline in temperature, which could
adversely impact plant growth, Reddy said.
On Monday, the February wheat contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.16
percent at 1,249 rupees per 100 kg.
In the Khanna spot market in Punjab, a major grower, wheat
rose 11 rupees to 1,314 rupees per 100 kg.
Wheat sowing in India has been completed in 29.53 million
hectares, up from 29.16 million hectares in the previous year,
farm ministry data showed.
India, the world's second largest producer and consumer of
wheat after China, expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million
tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said in October, raising
hopes of exports for a second straight year.
In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011
to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers
as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government
announced last week.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)