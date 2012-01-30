MUMBAI Jan 30 India's wheat futures are likely to fall this week on higher stocks with the government and increase in area under cultivation in the current winter sowing season, analysts said.

"Stocks with the government agencies are very high, it could hamper their buying programme later this year. This might put additional pressure on prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

Government agencies such as Food Corporation of India buys wheat from farmers at pre-agreed rates for distribution among poor at lower than market rates.

India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks in the government warehouses stood at 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government data showed.

Harvesting of the grain in India could rise this year as sowing has increased though there are some concerns regarding yields due to recent decline in temperature, which could adversely impact plant growth, Reddy said.

On Monday, the February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.16 percent at 1,249 rupees per 100 kg.

In the Khanna spot market in Punjab, a major grower, wheat rose 11 rupees to 1,314 rupees per 100 kg.

Wheat sowing in India has been completed in 29.53 million hectares, up from 29.16 million hectares in the previous year, farm ministry data showed.

India, the world's second largest producer and consumer of wheat after China, expects a record wheat harvest of 86 million tonnes in 2012, the farm secretary said in October, raising hopes of exports for a second straight year.

In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011 to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government announced last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)