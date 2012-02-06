MUMBAI Feb 6 India's wheat futures are expected to fall this week on prospects of rise in output in the current season and higher stocks with government agencies, analysts said.

"Wheat harvesting in India could rise this year and it could put pressure on prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

India is expected to produce a record 88.31 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, a farm ministry forecast said on Friday, raising hopes the world's second-biggest producer will allow additional exports to trim bulging reserves.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year and the country's annual consumption of 76 million tonnes.

The bumper stock could help India firm up a proposal to export wheat to Iran to partially settle its oil imports bill with Tehran.

The country's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said last month.

The government agencies such as Food Corporation of India buy wheat from farmers at pre-agreed rates for distribution among poor at lower than market rates.

On Monday, the February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.56 percent at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg at 4 p.m.

In the Khanna spot market in Punjab, a major grower, wheat rose fell 23 rupees to 1,313 rupees per 100 kg.

In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011 to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government announced last week.

India, the world's second largest producer of wheat after China, grows only one wheat crop, which is planted in October-November and harvested during March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)