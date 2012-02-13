MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian wheat futures are expected to fall in the week on prospects of higher production in the ongoing winter sowing (rabi) season and on expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop, analysts said.

"We already have a surplus and the new crop looks good. There could be a record harvest, and arrivals from the new season crop are going to hit markets in next few days," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"Prices could fall this week due to all these factors."

The February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.40 percent at 1,232 rupees per 100 kg at 4:11 p.m.

India is expected to produce a record 88.31 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, a farm ministry forecast said on Friday, raising hopes the world's second-biggest producer will allow additional exports to trim bulging reserves.

The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year and the country's annual consumption of 76 million tonnes.

The country's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said last month.

The government agencies such as Food Corporation of India buy wheat from farmers at pre-agreed rates for distribution among poor at lower than market rates.

In 2012, India will pay nearly 10 percent more than in 2011 to farmers for buying wheat to ensure better returns to growers as the inflation rate hovers around 9 percent, the government announced last week.

India, the world's second largest producer of wheat after China, grows only one wheat crop, which is planted in October-November and harvested during March-April. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)