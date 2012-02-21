MUMBAI Feb 21 India's wheat futures are likely to extend losses into a second straight week on favourable weather in key growing areas, which brightened the prospects of a record harvest for a second year running, and an expected rise in arrivals in spot markets from the new season crop, traders said.

* India's wheat output in 2011/12 will cross the current official forecast of a record 88.31 million tonnes due to favourable weather conditions, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

* India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, harvested a record 86.87 million tonnes of the grain in 2011.

* The bumper harvest and ample stocks from the previous year are likely to put pressure on prices, said Manjit Gill, a trader based in Khanna, Punjab, a major grower of wheat.

* "Lower temperature in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana is very good for the wheat crop as it increases yields. Prices in major markets have started falling and it could also impact the futures market," Gill said.

* Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are the three top growers of the commodity and the states together account for more than half of the total wheat produced in India.

* Wheat arrivals from western Gujarat and the central Madhya Pradesh states are likely to reach the markets next week.

* India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said last month.

* At 12:29 p.m.,the March wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading flat at 1,228 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has raised the price it will pay to buy grain planted from October to 1,285 rupees per 100 kilogrammes (about $258 per tonne) from 1,170 rupees (about $235 per tonne) paid in 2011, a raise of 10 percent from the year earlier. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)