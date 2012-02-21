MUMBAI Feb 21 India's wheat futures are
likely to extend losses into a second straight week on
favourable weather in key growing areas, which brightened the
prospects of a record harvest for a second year running, and an
expected rise in arrivals in spot markets from the new season
crop, traders said.
* India's wheat output in 2011/12 will cross the current
official forecast of a record 88.31 million tonnes due to
favourable weather conditions, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
on Friday.
* India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer,
harvested a record 86.87 million tonnes of the grain in 2011.
* The bumper harvest and ample stocks from the previous year
are likely to put pressure on prices, said Manjit Gill, a trader
based in Khanna, Punjab, a major grower of wheat.
* "Lower temperature in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana is
very good for the wheat crop as it increases yields. Prices in
major markets have started falling and it could also impact the
futures market," Gill said.
* Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are the three top
growers of the commodity and the states together account for
more than half of the total wheat produced in India.
* Wheat arrivals from western Gujarat and the central Madhya
Pradesh states are likely to reach the markets next week.
* India's Jan. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were
25.7 million tonnes, more than three times the official target
for the quarter ending March 31, government sources said last
month.
* At 12:29 p.m.,the March wheat contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
trading flat at 1,228 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has raised the price it will pay to buy grain
planted from October to 1,285 rupees per 100 kilogrammes (about
$258 per tonne) from 1,170 rupees (about $235 per tonne) paid in
2011, a raise of 10 percent from the year earlier.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)