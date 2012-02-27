MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian wheat futures are
likely to extend losses for the third straight week on lack of
buying interest due to an expected rise in arrivals in spot
markets and on favourable weather condition in key growing
areas.
* On Monday, the March wheat on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.33
percent at 1,204 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall fundamentals for wheat are bearish, there is
nothing in the market which could push the prices up. We expect
prices to fall below 1,200 rupees level this week," said Prasoon
Srivastava, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Higher procurement by government agencies could provide
some support to falling wheat prices, traders said.
* The government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat,
up 12.7 percent from previous year's 28.3 million tonnes, from
farmers in 2012/13 as the world's second biggest producer is set
to produce a record harvest in 2012.
* The federal government buys wheat and rice through its
procurement agencies to run government-sponsored welfare schemes
and maintains emergency stocks.
* India, which harvested a record 86.87 million tonnes wheat
in 2010/11, is likely cross the current official forecast of a
record 88.31 million tonnes due to favourable weather
conditions, Indian Farm Minister said earlier this
month.
* The bumper harvest and ample stocks from the previous year
are likely to put pressure on prices.
* Lower temperature in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana,
the top three growers, is very good for the wheat crop as it
increases yields.
* India grows only one wheat crop, which is planted during
October-November and harvested in March-April.
* Arrivals in small quantities have started hitting the
market in Gujarat, and is likely pick up over the next few days.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)