MUMBAI May 21 Indian wheat futures are expected to remain rangebound this week as higher supplies from a record harvest is expected to offset a rise in prices on hopes of higher exports.

The June wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.17 percent at 1,171 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

U.S. wheat rose on Monday to its highest in nearly nine months, as dry weather stoked fears about production losses in top exporters - the United States and Russia.

Despite the government's decision last September to lift a four-year old ban on wheat exports, traders were not able to ship much due to unattractive global prices.

"Recent improvement in wheat prices in the overseas market has raised the hopes for higher exports from India, but prices are unlikely to go up sharply as we have a huge surplus stock," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Khanna, in northern Indian state of Punjab.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses on May 1 were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30.

India, the world's second biggest producer, consumes about 76 million tonnes of wheat a year.

Indian ministers are likely to meet this week to decide whether to export wheat from bulging government stocks to countries such as Iran, a government source on Monday.

The ministers will also discuss the need to give incentives to exports due to lower global prices, the source said.

India is expected to produce a record 90.23 million tonnes of wheat in 2012, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said. The estimated output is higher than the 86.87 million tonnes produced in the previous year. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)