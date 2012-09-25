NEW DELHI, Sept 25 The Indian government is likely to offer an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat to commercial biscuit makers and flour millers at cheap prices as it seeks to trim bulging stocks and keep a lid on local prices, government sources said on Tuesday.

India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, has been struggling to store huge stockpiles of the staples after bumper harvests since 2007. Some 6 million tonnes are still under tarpaulin at risk of decay.

To avoid further damage, the government freed up 3 million tonnes of wheat in June for sale to bulk consumers such as biscuit makers and flour mills at $210 per tonne. The following month, it allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports.

"Discussions are on to release up to 5 million tonnes of wheat for sale to bulk consumers but the decision has to be approved by the cabinet," said one source involved in decision-making on the issue, who declined to be named. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by John Chalmers)