NEW DELHI, Sept 25 The Indian government is
likely to offer an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat to commercial
biscuit makers and flour millers at cheap prices as it seeks to
trim bulging stocks and keep a lid on local prices, government
sources said on Tuesday.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer,
has been struggling to store huge stockpiles of the staples
after bumper harvests since 2007. Some 6 million tonnes are
still under tarpaulin at risk of decay.
To avoid further damage, the government freed up 3 million
tonnes of wheat in June for sale to bulk consumers such as
biscuit makers and flour mills at $210 per tonne. The following
month, it allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports.
"Discussions are on to release up to 5 million tonnes of
wheat for sale to bulk consumers but the decision has to be
approved by the cabinet," said one source involved in
decision-making on the issue, who declined to be named.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by John Chalmers)