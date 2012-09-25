* Wheat stocks at 46.2 mln T vs target of 17.1 mln T

* Extra release to ease local prices - industry body (Adds quote, details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 The Indian government is likely to offer an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat to commercial biscuit makers and flour millers at low prices as it seeks to trim bulging stocks and keep a lid on local prices, government sources said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer, India has been struggling to store huge stockpiles of the staples after bumper harvests since 2007. Some 6 million tonnes are still under tarpaulin at risk of decay.

To avoid further damage, the government freed up 3 million tonnes of wheat in June for sale to bulk consumers such as biscuit makers and flour mills at $210 per tonne. The following month, it allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports.

"Discussions are on to release up to 5 million tonnes of wheat for sale to bulk consumers but the decision has to be approved by the cabinet," said one source involved in decision-making on the issue, who declined to be named.

Any further release for government reserves would help trim stocks and keep prices lower, said another source.

Even if additional volumes are released, stocks are expected to remain high because a revival in monsoon rains has raised the prospect of yet another bumper wheat harvests next year, the second source said.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses on Sept. 1 were 46.2 million tonnes, nearly three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes.

Buoyant export demand for Indian wheat, triggered by a severe drought in the world's top exporter, the United States, has pushed local prices up more than 30 percent since June.

"An extra allocation will stabilise domestic prices by erasing room for wide speculation," said Veena Sharma, secretary of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

Private traders have exported 9 million tonnes of wheat since September 2011, when the government lifted a four-year-old ban on overseas sales of the grain.

Benchmark U.S. wheat prices have rallied more than 40 percent since mid-June as the worst drought in more than half a century has ravaged farms in the world's top exporter of a number of farm products.

Also, wheat output in Australia, the world's No. 2 exporter after the United States, could decline by as much as 25 percent to 22-23 million tonnes from last year's record 29.5 million tonnes as dry weather curbs yields, analysts said. (Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Deepak Sharma in MUMBAI; editing by John Chalmers and Jason Neely)