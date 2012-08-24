NEW DELHI Aug 24 India's state-run State Trading Corp. has received 10 bids for its global wheat export tender with the highest bid at $311.11 per tonne from Emmsons Gulf, trade sources said on Friday.

German grain trader Toepfer International was the second highest bidder offering to buy wheat at $308.43 a tonne, trade sources said.

While Emmsons has offered to buy 20,000 tonnes, Toepfer is willing to lift 40,000 tonnes, the sources said.

STC floated the tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export on India's southern coast earlier this month, as part of the government's strategy to cut stocks at its warehouses.

Earlier this month, STC received 12 bids in a similar wheat export tender offering 100,000 tonnes with the highest bid at $302 per tonne from Toepfer. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Arup Roychoudhury)