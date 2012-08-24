NEW DELHI Aug 24 India's state-run State
Trading Corp. has received 10 bids for its global
wheat export tender with the highest bid at $311.11 per tonne
from Emmsons Gulf, trade sources said on Friday.
German grain trader Toepfer International was the second
highest bidder offering to buy wheat at $308.43 a tonne, trade
sources said.
While Emmsons has offered to buy 20,000 tonnes, Toepfer is
willing to lift 40,000 tonnes, the sources said.
STC floated the tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of milling
wheat for export on India's southern coast earlier this month,
as part of the government's strategy to cut stocks at its
warehouses.
Earlier this month, STC received 12 bids in a similar wheat
export tender offering 100,000 tonnes with the highest bid at
$302 per tonne from Toepfer.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Arup Roychoudhury)