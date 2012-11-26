NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $322.22 per tonne from Singapore-based trading firm Concordia for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

Last month, STC floated a tender offering 150,000 tonnes for shipments by Jan. 15 from government warehouses located on the west coast.

STC received the highest bid at $317.21 per tonne for its wheat export tender on Nov. 20.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)