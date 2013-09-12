NEW DELHI, Sept 12 State Trading Corporation of
India will issue a global tender to export 60,000
tonnes of wheat for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, trade
sources said on Thursday.
The stocks would be made available at the Mundra port, on
India's west coast, and the deadline for the submission of bids
is Oct. 4, the sources said.
In August, the government allowed the state-owned grain
procurement agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) to export an
extra 2 million tonnes of wheat with a floor price of $300 per
tonne as part of its efforts to cut down huge stocks at its
warehouses.
The latest tender comes after nearly a three-month gap.
The two other state-run trading companies MMTC Ltd
and PEC would also float their respective wheat export tenders
soon with the same closing date for bids, the sources said, but
did not specify the quantities.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)