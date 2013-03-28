MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
NEW DELHI, March 28 India's state-run State Trading Corp issued two tenders to export a total 250,000 tonnes of wheat, company statements showed on Thursday.
The first tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closes on April 2. Another tender for 200,000 tonnes of wheat, also from government warehouses at Mundra port on the west coast, closes on April 17.
STC is offering wheat from government stocks as part of New Delhi's efforts to trim overflowing grain silos ahead of the arrival of another bumper harvest.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA