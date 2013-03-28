NEW DELHI, March 28 India's state-run State Trading Corp issued two tenders to export a total 250,000 tonnes of wheat, company statements showed on Thursday.

The first tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closes on April 2. Another tender for 200,000 tonnes of wheat, also from government warehouses at Mundra port on the west coast, closes on April 17.

STC is offering wheat from government stocks as part of New Delhi's efforts to trim overflowing grain silos ahead of the arrival of another bumper harvest.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)