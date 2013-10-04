Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's government-backed State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $267 per tonne in its tender for exports of 60,000 tonnes of wheat from the west coast, trade sources said on Friday.
All six bids were lower than government-set floor price of $300 per tonne, the sources said.
State-run traders MMTC, STC and PEC aim to ship out 2 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses.
Earlier, MMTC received the highest bid at $261 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)