NEW DELHI Oct 4 India's government-backed State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $267 per tonne in its tender for exports of 60,000 tonnes of wheat from the west coast, trade sources said on Friday.

All six bids were lower than government-set floor price of $300 per tonne, the sources said.

State-run traders MMTC, STC and PEC aim to ship out 2 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses.

Earlier, MMTC received the highest bid at $261 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)