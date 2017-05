NEW DELHI Nov 3 India will not lower the wheat import tax for now and the commodity will not be imported through government channels, a food ministry source told Reuters on Thursday.

Private traders are however expected to import about 3 million tonnes of wheat in the current fiscal year that ends in March. They have so far imported 1.2 million tonnes, the source said. (Reporting by Mayank Bharadwaj; Editing by Krishna N. Das)