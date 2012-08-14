NEW DELHI Aug 14 Government-run State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 200,000 tonnes of wheat in October or November from the government warehouses located in the western coast, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of bids is Sept. 4, it said.

The tender is part of the Indian government's programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices, through state-owned companies. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)