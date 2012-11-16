NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's State Trading Corp has received the highest bid at $315.20 per tonne from Singapore-based trading firm Cargill International for its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

Last month, STC floated a tender offering 30,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 25 from government warehouses located on the west coast.

On Nov. 8, MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $318 per tonne for its wheat export tender.[ID: nL3E8M83O6]

State-run trading firms such as STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)