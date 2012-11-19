NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $319.15 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

Last month, PEC floated a tender offering 55,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 25 from government warehouses located on the east coast. [ID: nL3E8LT7H6]

On Nov. 16, State Trading Corp received the highest bid at $315.2 per tonne for its wheat export tender.

State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)