US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received the highest bid at $319.15 per tonne from global trading firm Toepfer in its wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.
Last month, PEC floated a tender offering 55,000 tonnes for shipments by Dec. 25 from government warehouses located on the east coast. [ID: nL3E8LT7H6]
On Nov. 16, State Trading Corp received the highest bid at $315.2 per tonne for its wheat export tender.
State-run trading firms such as PEC, STC and MMTC have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)